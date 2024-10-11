Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

ENDTF stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.