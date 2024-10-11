CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 77,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 43.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.