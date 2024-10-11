Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.71.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, hitting C$51.99. 1,756,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,244,990. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

