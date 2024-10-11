Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.59. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

