Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

