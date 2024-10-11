Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Down 74.7% in September

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLSM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $21.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

