C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKCI. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 617,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter.

BKCI opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

