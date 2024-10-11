C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

