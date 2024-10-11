C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 914 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $258,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.39 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $266.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.