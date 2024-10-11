C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 653 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $376.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

