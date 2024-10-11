C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $310,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $72,254,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 715,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 317,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -222.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

