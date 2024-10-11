C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 709 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,690,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 117,715 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 146,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.