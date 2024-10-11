BWM Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.29. 273,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

