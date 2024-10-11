BWM Planning LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $201,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.83. 700,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,068. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

