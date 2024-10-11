BWM Planning LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,198. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.