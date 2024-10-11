BWM Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 6,673 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,025 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 372,239 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,075,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

