BWM Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,720. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

