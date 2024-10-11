BWM Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 791 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $533.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

