Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down C$0.85 on Friday, reaching C$63.49. 23,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.90. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of C$44.55 and a 52 week high of C$68.30.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

