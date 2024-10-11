Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down C$0.85 on Friday, reaching C$63.49. 23,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.90. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of C$44.55 and a 52 week high of C$68.30.
About Bureau Veritas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.