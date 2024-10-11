Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,533,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $191.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.34. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

