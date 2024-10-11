Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,216,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 31,891,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 484.5 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of BDWBF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.
