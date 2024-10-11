Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Trims Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.