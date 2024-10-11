Brookstone Capital Management Sells 984 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

