Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,024 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 455,250 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after acquiring an additional 274,801 shares during the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $324.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.67.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

