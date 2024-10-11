Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 281.4% in September

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 281.4% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BPYPO opened at $16.63 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

