Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $48.24

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5,452.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

