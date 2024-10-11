Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $290.23

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.93.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $306.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.88. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $312.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

