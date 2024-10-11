Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $71.57

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

