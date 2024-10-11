Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$20.12

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.41.

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$17.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.87. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

