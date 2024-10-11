Brokerages Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT at $30.57

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.