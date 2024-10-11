Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $54.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

