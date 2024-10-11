Brian Baranick Sells 929 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,819,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,426,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

