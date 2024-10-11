BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 958,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,981,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

BRF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

