Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Roche by 6.9% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 186.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,823 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Roche by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Bank of America raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

