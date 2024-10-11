Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $22.93 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.