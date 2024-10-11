Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $21.86 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,813 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 973,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 593,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

