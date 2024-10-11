Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

AXP stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $276.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.