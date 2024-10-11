Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $211.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

