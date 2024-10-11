Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $730.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $313.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $733.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.35.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

