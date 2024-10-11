Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,144.0 days.

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.