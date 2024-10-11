Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,144.0 days.
Boralex Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.
Boralex Company Profile
