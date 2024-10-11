Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $192.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $159.91 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

