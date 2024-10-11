BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XONE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter.

XONE opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

