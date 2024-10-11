Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion.

