Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
