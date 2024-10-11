Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.