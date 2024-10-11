Boeing (NYSE:BA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.80 and last traded at $150.41, with a volume of 1222593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9,626.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

