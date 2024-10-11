BNP Paribas Upgrades Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) to “Strong-Buy”

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAPP. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research raised Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of ZAPP opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

