BNP Paribas Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Hold

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
