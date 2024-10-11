BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.