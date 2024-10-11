BMO Capital Markets Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $215.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

