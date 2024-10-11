BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Gerdes Energy Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$75.24.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$51.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.